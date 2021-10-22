18-year-old stabbed in eye in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

Police on the scene after an 18-year-old was stabbed in the eye in Brooklyn on Thursday night, Oct. 21, 2021, authorities say. (PIX11 News)

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A teenager was stabbed in the eye on a Brooklyn street Thursday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 9:15 p.m. on East 57th Street, between Avenue K and Avenue L, in the Flatlands section of the borough.

The 18-year-old victim, whose gender was not immediately known, was stabbed right in the eye, authorities said.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was expected to survive, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police said one person was taken into custody, however no arrests had been made, as of Friday morning.

Details of what led up to the stabbing were unclear.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

