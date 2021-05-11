18-year-old shot and killed on Brooklyn street: police

Police on the scene after an 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest in East New York, Brooklyn on May 10, 2021, the NYPD says. The teen later died at an area hospital. (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Gun violence has taken the life of another young New Yorker after an 18-year-old was shot in Brooklyn overnight, police said.

Authorities said police responded just after 11:30 p.m. Monday for calls for a person shot near the corner of Hegeman Avenue and Linwood Street, in the East New York section of the borough.

Responding officers arrived to find the teenager on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

EMS rushed the teen to an area hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officials identified the victim as Shaheem Bascom of Brooklyn.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning and police said the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).