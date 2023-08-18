An 18-year-old was killed in Brooklyn in a fiery car crash early Friday morning, police said. (PIX11)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An 18-year-old was killed in Brooklyn in a fiery car crash early Friday morning, police said.

Emergency crew responded to reports of a car crash at the intersection of Atlantic Ave and Court Street, according to fire officials. Two cars at the scene were completely totaled and three people were transported to Methodist Hospital for treatment.

The 18-year-old passenger in a Honda sedan was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

Police apprehended a 25-year-old driver at the scene. It is unclear what led to the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

