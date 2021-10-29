18 firefighters injured battling 3-alarm Brooklyn blaze: FDNY

The FDNY said 18 firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Oct. 29, 2021. (PIX11)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Eighteen FDNY firefighters sustained minor injuries while battling a three-alarm fire at a Brooklyn residence, officials said.

Firefighters initially received a call to the residence on Ashford Street at about 4:52 p.m. — the fire ultimately took more than an hour to get under control. The blaze was on the upper floors of a three-story home in Cypress Hills, and eventually threatened neighboring houses.

Thirty-five units and 150 firefighters responded to the scene, and were able to get the fire under control by about 6:30 p.m., officials said. The neighboring structures were also saved by the responding firefighters.

Two civilians on scene sustained serious injuries. Those civilians were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said.