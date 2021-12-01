17-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Brooklyn school: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after bringing a loaded gun to his Brooklyn high school, police said.

Officers responded to the The Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice on Adams Street at about 11:50 a.m. An employee of the school called police to report a student who had a gun inside that location, police said.

The teen, who was being held in an administrative office when police arrived, was taken into custody without incident. Police said charges against him are pending.

Sources told PIX11 News that the teen was also in possession of $1,000 at the time of his arrest.

In response to growing gun violence in New York City schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in October that more unannounced security scannings were going to take place in city schools.