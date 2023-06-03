BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 17-year-old was stabbed on a Brooklyn subway train after an argument Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred after the 17-year-old victim asked three people to turn down their loud music aboard the R train near the Union Street station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD.

After a dispute, one of the suspects stabbed the victim in the leg, police said. Once the train pulls into the station all three suspects fled the scene, police said.

First responders transported the victim to Lutheran Hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).