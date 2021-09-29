17-year-old shot in chest in Bed-Stuy, possibly by stray bullet: NYPD

Police on the scene after a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, Sept. 28, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A teenager was critically injured when shot in the chest, potentially struck by a stray bullet, on a Brooklyn street Tuesday night, according to police.

The NYPD said it happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Gates Avenue, near Patchen Avenue, in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

The 17-year-old told cops he heard shots and suddenly felt pain in his chest, according to authorities. It was not clear if he was the intended target.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition early Wednesday morning, officials said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

