CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A makeshift memorial for a 17-year old girl shot and killed outside a Crown Heights apartment building grew on Thursday.

Flowers, balloons and candles lined the entrance to the spot on Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights where 17-year old Shayma Roman lost her life around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say Roman was not the intended target.

Roman was with her sister outside another relative’s apartment at the time of the shooting, relatives said. At least two men opened fire toward the girls and a bullet struck Roman in the face, police said.

Roman was a student at the Brooklyn Democracy Academy and loved to play basketball. Her heartbroken mother declined to speak with PIX 11 News.

Her stepfather choked back tears as he said Roman was “loving, caring, straightforward. When she had a point to get across, she got her point across.”

Police put up posters around the crime scene offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).