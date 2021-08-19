17-year-old boy shot and killed in Brooklyn: NYPD

17-year-old fatally shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Police and emergency responders on the scene after a 17-year-old was shot in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (Citizen App)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched an investigation late Wednesday night after a 17-year-old boy was found fatally shot on a Brooklyn street, authorities said.

Officers responded at 9:23 p.m. to a report of an assault near the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place in the Crown Heights neighborhood, police said.

Upon arrival, cops discovered the teenager unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to officials.

Police said EMS rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending family notification.

No arrests had been made in the deadly shooting as of early Thursday morning.

