17-year-old Brooklyn boy fatally shot in chest: police

Police investigating at the Bay View Houses in Canarsie, Brooklyn after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in the chest early Friday, April 23, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Police in Brooklyn launched an investigation overnight after a teenage boy was shot and killed just after midnight, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded around 12:07 a.m. to a 911 call for a male shot behind 1540 East 102nd Street, at the Bay View Houses NYCHA development in Canarsie, authorities said.

Authorities said the gunfire erupted after a dispute with a group of teens.

Responding officers found the 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest and EMS rushed him to an area hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, police said.

Officials identified the victim as Jaden Brown, who lived just a block or so away.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Friday morning and their investigation was ongoing.

The fatal shooting came less than two hours after another teenage boy was shot in the head and critically injured in a separate incident in the Fort Greene area of the borough.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).