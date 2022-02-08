16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn subway station

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYC subway train

(Credit: Getty Images)

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The teen was in a dispute with three males in the mezzanine at an N-train station at 20th Avenue and 63rd Street when he was attacked, an NYPD spokesman said. The three males fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

The victim, who was uncooperative with police, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not considered life threatening.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Holocaust survivor, 99, fatally struck while crossing Brooklyn street

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

Gas explosion sends home up in flames

Vet leads seniors in demanding heating fix at Brooklyn public housing building

2 teens shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

More Brooklyn

Crime

NJ hospital worker attacked, burned in break room; manhunt on for potentially armed and dangerous suspect

Snatch-and-grab thieves target Louis Vuitton, Burberry at Westchester mall

Gun violence continues to plague NYC

Video: Man in Hasidic clothing sucker punched on Brooklyn street, police say

MTA bus hit by bullet in East Harlem

Police, New Yorkers fed up with gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter