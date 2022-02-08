16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn subway station

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the torso in a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The teen was in a dispute with three males in the mezzanine at an N-train station at 20th Avenue and 63rd Street when he was attacked, an NYPD spokesman said. The three males fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

The victim, who was uncooperative with police, was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not considered life threatening.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

