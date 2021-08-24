16-year-old stabbed in chest during argument in Brooklyn: NYPD

Surveillance images of a male suspect wanted after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest during an argument in Kensington, Brooklyn on Aug. 20, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — The NYPD launched an investigation after a teenager was stabbed in the chest during an argument in Brooklyn last Friday, according to officials.

Police said it happened around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 20 when the 16-year-old engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified male on Avenue C in the Kensington neighborhood.

Things escalated when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen in the chest before fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.

The victim sustained a puncture wound and was rushed to an area hospital in what police described as stable condition.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the individual they were looking for, in hopes the public could help identify him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

