Surveillance images of a suspected gunman police believe shot a 16-year-old boy outside a school in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn on May 11, 2021. (NYPD)

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police on Wednesday released new surveillance images of a suspected gunman after a 16-year-old boy was shot outside a school earlier in May.

According to the NYPD, they are looking for an unidentified male who’s thought to be between the ages of 16 and 18 years old, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last see wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt and a multicolored face mask, officials said.

Back on May 11, at around 5 p.m., the teen victim and another boy engaged in an argument with the unidentified suspect on Dean Street, in front of P.S. 178 Saint Clair Mckelway grade school, in the Brownsville area, authorities said.

According to police, the situation escalated when the suspect took out a gun and shot the teen in the left leg.

EMS responded and transported the boy to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).