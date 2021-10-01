16-year-old girl shot, critically injured near Brooklyn park: police

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was shot near a Brooklyn park Friday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Wyckoff and Bond Streets near the Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park in Gowanus.

Footage from Citizen App shows a heavy police presence near the park with police take surrounding the area.

The teen, who was shot in the head, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said the suspect rode off in a Citibike.

The shooting comes amid a violent Friday afternoon in Brooklyn.

A man was shot near the Barclays Center around 3 p.m. His condition was not immediately known.

An hour earlier, a 17-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight involving at least one student in front of the Rockaway Avenue school in Brownsville.