16-year-old girl in coma after being shot in the head on Brooklyn playground

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn mom and grandma have taken turns in a round-the-clock vigil at a 16-year-old girl’s hospital bedside ever since she was struck by stray bullet on Friday afternoon.

Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties was shot in the head at the playground by the Gowanus Houses. She was in a medically induced coma on Sunday after brain surgery, mom Nadine Sobers said.

“She wouldn’t want me to be quiet about what happened,” the mom said. “She would want me to speak out. She didn’t like it when people get hurt.”

Sobers said her teenage daughter is a straight-A student with dreams of becoming a lawyer one day to help others.

“She’s loving, caring, kindhearted – one of the most beautiful souls,” the mom said.

The mom hopes police find the two men they’re searching for in connection with her daughter’s shooting. She said she hopes God can forgive them because she can’t.

“I want them to turn themselves in,” she said. “They need to be held accountable for what they did.”

