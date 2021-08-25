16-year-old boy dies week after 3 teens shot in SUV on Brooklyn street: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old Brooklyn boy has died a week after he and two other teens were wounded when a vehicle pulled up and someone opened fire on their SUV, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said it happened around 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 16 as the three teenagers were in a Mercedes SUV near the intersection of Atlantic and Schenck avenues in the Cypress Hill area.

The 16-year-old driver, later identified as Jaquan Gause, was shot in the side of his head and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said at the time.

According to the NYPD, Gause never left the hospital. The boy succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday, Aug. 22, officials said.

Police said an 18-year-old male passenger suffered a graze wound to the arm and a 19-year-old female passenger was shot in the leg. They were both hospitalized for treatment of their injuries and survived.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday as authorities continued their investigation into the now deadly shooting.

