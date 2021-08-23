16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn

Police asked for help identifying the pictured individual in connection with a Brooklyn stabbing. (NYPD)

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest after a verbal dispute on a Brooklyn street, police said Monday.

He’d argued with an unidentified male on Avenue C near East 7th Street on Friday, shortly after midnight, officials said. The attacker fled on foot after stabbing the teen.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingcrimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

