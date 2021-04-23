16-year-old boy shot in head in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

Police investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head outside the Whitman Houses in Fort Greene, Brooklyn late Thursday night, April 22, 2021, the NYPD said.

Police investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head outside the Whitman Houses in Fort Greene, Brooklyn late Thursday night, April 22, 2021, the NYPD said. (Citizen App)

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was critically injured when he was shot in the head late Thursday night in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near an apartment building on North Portland Avenue, outside the Whitman Houses NYCHA complex.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and EMS rushed the teen to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police believe the shots were possibly fired from a gray vehicle, but did not have any other details.

No arrests had been made early Friday as police continued their investigation.

Less than two hours later in a separate incident, another teen was shot and killed in the Canarsie area of the borough.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

