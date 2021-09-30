16-year-old boy fatally shot in chest on Brooklyn street: NYPD

Police on the scene after 16-year-old Jaden Turnage was fatally shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Sept. 29, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A teenage boy is head after being shot in the chest on a Brooklyn street Wednesday evening, according to police.

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. for someone shot on Monroe Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Responding officers arrived to find 16-year-old Jaden Turnage with a gunshot wound to his chest, authorities said.

The Brooklyn boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, officials said.

Police on Wednesday said two persons of interest were taken into custody.

However, the NYPD said early Thursday that no arrests had been made in the deadly shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

