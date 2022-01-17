SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old girl was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said based on a preliminary investigation.

Police and EMS were called to the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Avenue P in Sheepshead Bay just before 8 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found the 15-year-old girl lying in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police and fire officials said.

Police said it appears the teen was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene. Authorities have not released the victim’s identity, pending family notification.

The crash happened near James Madison High School. It was unclear whether the teen attended the school, and students had the day off Monday in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.