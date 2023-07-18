BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in the back in Brooklyn has died from his injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting near 2007 62nd Street in Bensonhurst on Monday around 1:03 p.m., according to the NYPD. Foridun Maulonou, 15, was shot in the back and rushed to Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Maulonou died due to his injuries early Tuesday morning, police said.

Video of the incident showed a masked man opening fire in broad daylight. As of Tuesday morning, it is still unclear what prompted the shooting. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

