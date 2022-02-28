BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot in the ankle near a Brooklyn school on Monday, officials said.

The teen was shot near Fulton Street and Utica Avenue around 2:45 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No suspects have been identified. Police have not yet made any arrests.

The teen is a student at the nearby Boys and Girls High School, a spokesperson for the union representing school safety agents said. The student was shot after dismissal.

