14-year-old shot inside Kings Plaza mall in Brooklyn: police

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A teenager was shot at a popular shopping center in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

Gunfire erupted inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in the vicinity of Avenue U and Flatbush Avenue in Mill Basin around 2:30 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg inside the mall and ran outside, according to police.

Investigators said he felt pain in his leg and then discovered he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and police described his condition as stable. No arrests had been made, as of Monday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

