14-year-old girl stabbed in Brooklyn subway station: police

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after she was stabbed during an encounter with an 18-year-old woman at a subway station in Brooklyn Saturday evening, police said.

The victim was in a dispute with the suspect at the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road station in Brownsville around 6:11 p.m., authorities said. The victim pulled out a stun gun and the 18-year-old responded by pulling out a weapon and stabbing the 14-year-old in the chest, police said.

Authorities said the 18-year-old fled the station with about eight to 10 other people.

The victim was taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

