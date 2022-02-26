BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who ran off after threatening a teenage boy Jan. 10, police said Saturday.

The 14-year-old victim was walking near Pleasant Place and Herkimer Street in Brooklyn when he was approached by the two men. One of the suspects told the boy he had a gun, and then demanded his property. Police said the boy complied, giving the thieves his cellphone.

The suspects fled on foot toward Pacific Street, police said. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray pants and boots. The second man was wearing a red sweater, black mask, black jacket, gray pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).