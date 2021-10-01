14-year-old arrested in series of sucker-punch attacks in Brooklyn

Surveillance video of a cyclist being sucker punched and knocked off his bike in Brooklyn by a teen police believe is behind at least three similar sucker-punch attacks on Sept. 28, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was arrested in connection to a series of sucker-punch attacks in Brooklyn, police said Friday.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody Friday and faces four counts of assault, police said.

The teen is believed to be behind at least three assaults in the Sheepshead Bay area on Tuesday, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Among the attacks, the teen was seen on surveillance video assaulting a Brooklyn cyclist. 

Among the other attacks was on an 81-year-old man who was walking along the street. The suspect had approached him, asking where the bus stop was.

As the victim began to give directions, the suspect punched him in the face and fled.

Several minutes later, the suspect and his friends are believed to have approached a man on a sidewalk and punched him, unprovoked.

