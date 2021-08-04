13-year-old boy with autism missing in NYC, last seen in Bed-Stuy: authorities

missing boy with autism Nicholas Jennings

Nicholas Jennings, 13, was last seen on Gates Avenue in Brooklyn around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2021, according to an alert from the Division of Criminal Justice Services.
(Credit: NYCPD)

BROOKLYN — A 13-year-old boy with autism was reported missing in Brooklyn, authorities said Wednesday.

Nicholas Jennings was last seen on Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an alert from the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, black-and-white striped pants and black and white sneakers.

He may be in need of medical attention, according to an alert from the Division of Criminal Justice Services.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Nicholas should call 911 or the NYCPD Precinct at 718-636-6604.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

