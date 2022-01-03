13-year-old boy missing in Brooklyn as temps dip below freezing: NYPD

Brooklyn

Photo of Terell Gray, 13, who was reported missing after last being seen at his Brooklyn home in Cypress Hills early Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Authorities were searching for a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy early Monday who went missing over 24 hours earlier, according to the NYPD.

Police said Terell Gray was reported missing early Sunday and was presumed still missing as temperatures dipped down below freezing overnight.

The teen was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Sunday inside his home on McKinley Avenue, near Crescent Street, in the Cyrpess Hills area, authorities said.

Police described the missing boy as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 125 lbs. with a thin build, a medium complexion, black hair, and brown eyes.

He is presumed to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the logo of the Brownsville Collaborative Middle School on it, along with red sneakers, and carrying a camouflage backpack, police said.

The NYPD released the above photo of the missing boy in hopes the public could help locate him.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

