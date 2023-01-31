BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday evening, police said.

The 12-year-old was shot once in his shoulder inside a building lobby in the 300 block of Bristol Street in Brownsville around 9:20 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The boy was hospitalized in stable condition, police said. No arrests have been made.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available. Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

