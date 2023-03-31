BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl was robbed while exiting a train in Brooklyn Monday evening, police said.

The thief snatched the victim’s wallet and money from her bag as she was exiting the Q train at the Cortelyou Road subway station around 5:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then fled the station, police said.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

