12-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn ran into liquor store for help

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 12-year-old boy who was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Saturday night ran into a liquor store to get help.

He was on Malcolm X Boulevard near Madison street when two groups fought down the street and shots rang out just before 9 p.m., investigators said.

The boy ducked behind a car to hide, but he realized he’d already been shot in the chest.

Police said the boy, who was hospitalized, was expected to recover from his injuries. Investigators worked Sunday to piece together what had happened.

The NYPD has not yet released a description of the shooter.

Area resident DJ Jaimongal was frustrated over the violence in the neighborhood.

“I feel sorry for them because they shouldn’t have to experience none of that,” he said about the 12-year-old victim. “They’re supposed to live life, go to school, hug their grandparents, hug their grandparents and enjoy life.”

