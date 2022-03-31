EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A boy was killed Thursday night in a shooting that also injured a woman, police said.

The woman, who was shot three times, went to an area hospital and is not likely to die from her injuries. A 12-year-old boy was killed at the scene near Linden Boulevard and East 56th Street, police said.

Police did not say where the boy was shot. They also did not disclose the relationship between the woman and boy, or provide a possible motive for the shooting.

Mayor Eric Adams was briefed about the shooting, a spokesperson said. He was headed to the scene on Thursday night.

Police asked people to avoid the area because of the investigation. They advised residents to expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

