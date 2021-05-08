12-year-old boy dies in Brooklyn after complaining of head pain; police investigating

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 12-year-old boy who complained of head pain died in Brooklyn on Friday, sparking an investigation by the NYPD.

Police responded to an apartment building on Cortelyou Road in Flatbush around 5:20 p.m. after someone called 911, authorities said.

The unidentified child was conscious and complained of pain in his head but had no obvious signs of trauma, police said. He died at a hospital.

The city medical examiner will determine the boy’s cause of death.

Police told the New York Post the boy’s death was suspicious. Relatives said he had been attacked by other students at school twice recently, including a blow to the head on Thursday, the Post reported.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).