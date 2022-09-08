CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was punched, kicked and slashed in an unprovoked attack at Monday’s West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, police said Thursday.

The group of 12 attackers also took two chains from the man’s neck in the Eastern Parkway robbery, officials said. They also stole the man’s cellphone, car keys and wallet. The wallet had the victims identification documents along with debit cards, credit cards and cash.

After the robbery, the attackers fled. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the attackers. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).