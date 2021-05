BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — AN 11-year-old boy fell through a grate in Bushwick Wednesday afternoon and was rescued by FDNY first responders, the NYPD said.

The child was pulled up through the grate at around 5:45 p.m. near Rudd Playground at an abandoned lot near Aberdeen Street and Bushwick Avenue, police said.

Officials said they were not aware of any serious injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story.