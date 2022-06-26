SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two firefighters were among 11 injured in a Brooklyn blaze on Sunday afternoon, according to the FDNY.

Firefighters rushed to Sixth Avenue near 57th Street just before 4 p.m. for reports of a fire in a mixed-occupancy building, officials said. The fire was quickly elevated to a two alarm and then to a three alarm blaze. Firefighters had the situation under control by 5:10 p.m.

Ten out of the 11 victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. One of the injured firefighters were treated at the scene of the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. For more on fire safety, click here.