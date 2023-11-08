BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Ten people associated with the Gambino crime family were arrested on racketeering charges Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

The defendants will be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

The alleged mobsters are from Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, New Jersey, and Long Island, sources said.

No other information was immediately available.

