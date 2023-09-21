CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The death of a 1-year-old girl in Brooklyn has been ruled a homicide, police said Thursday.

Police were called to an apartment at 718 Saint Marks Ave. in Crown Heights around 6:45 p.m. last Friday and found the little girl unconscious with injuries to her body, according to the NYPD.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died on Wednesday, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation remained ongoing.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.