CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One person was killed in a fire in Brooklyn Thursday evening, officials said.

The fire happened on the first floor of a building at 922 Prospect Place in Crown Heights around 8:20 p.m., according to the FDNY. One civilian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters brought the fire under control around 9:15 p.m., officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.