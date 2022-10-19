MAPLETON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Cha-ching!

A $1 million-winning ticket in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn, according to state lottery officials.

The lucky ticket, good for the seven-figure second-prize sum, was sold at 3 Bros Deli & Grocery NY Corp. on Bay Parkway near 64th Street in Mapleton.

The ticket matched all five white ball numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, selected from a field of one to 70: 1 – 15 – 20 – 44 – 67. Had it also matched the gold Mega Ball number of 23, drawn from a field of one to 25, the ticket would have won the estimated jackpot of $20 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.