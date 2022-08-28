One man died and four others were injured when shots rang out in Coney Island Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, police said. (Loudlabs)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One man died and four others were injured in a multiple shooting in Coney Island Saturday night, police said.

A 42-year-old man was fatally shot in the back when shots rang out near West 29th Street and Rigelmann Boardwalk at around midnight. Authorities found four other people with gunshot wounds at the location, including two women, 49 and 34, who were struck in the right leg and right foot, respectively, officials said.

A 46-year-old man and another adult male were each shot in the left leg, police said. The four victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation indicated the man who died was the intended target of the shooting and the other victims were collateral damage, according to the NYPD. The details leading up to the shooting are not yet available.

Several cops were canvassing the area and emergency personnel from the FDNY were treating patients in the ambulance before transporting them to a hospital, according to video from the scene.

“This is very unsettling,” said a woman who heard several shots and thought it was fireworks.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).