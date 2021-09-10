1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

One person was killed and another was injured in a Bed-Stuy shooting, Sept. 10, 2021, the NYPD said (Citizen App).

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening, according to officials.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Friday on Clifton Place near Nostrand and Macy avenues, police said. When officers arrived, the found a 23-year-old who had been shot in the chest and a 42-year-old man shot in the buttocks.

Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 23-year-old, identified as Jermaine Hill-Cross, was pronounced dead. The other victim was said to be stable.

No arrests had been made, police said.