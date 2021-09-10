1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn double shooting: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One person was killed and another was injured in a Bed-Stuy shooting, Sept. 10, 2021, the NYPD said (Citizen App).

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — One person was killed and another was injured in a double shooting in Brooklyn Friday evening, according to officials.

It happened at about 5:35 p.m. on Friday on Clifton Place near Nostrand and Macy avenues, police said. When officers arrived, the found a 23-year-old who had been shot in the chest and a 42-year-old man shot in the buttocks.

Both men were taken to local hospitals. The 23-year-old, identified as Jermaine Hill-Cross, was pronounced dead. The other victim was said to be stable.

No arrests had been made, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Michael K. Williams remembered at Brooklyn vigil

Brooklyn collision: 9-year-old girl thrown from SUV, critically injured

Honoring the life of actor Michael K. Williams

Michael K. Williams: Remembering the actor's life and legacy

Brooklyn mom needs repairs from floors to ceilings: Monica Makes It Happen

How the brewers behind NYC's Talea are making it work through the pandemic

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter