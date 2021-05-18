1 in 3 NYC kids are food insecure. A Brooklyn pop-up is working to change that

A Brooklyn after-school program, a safe haven for children in the area, switched gears during the pandemic to help kids and their families.

The program turned its focus to feeding families and opened a food pantry.

Elite Learners Inc. started 4 years ago, providing after school programs to underserved children in Brooklyn. Now the group feeds thousands of families.

They added a pantry on Hawthorne Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. It’s a pop-up food pantry with a focus on feeding families.

“It’s a year later and we have expanded all across Brooklyn,” said Camara Jackson, the executive director of Elite Learners Inc.

Jackson is a former high school teacher-turned executive. For years, her group provided a safe place for children to learn in East Flatbush.

According to City Harvest, one out of three New York City children are food insecure. PIX11 has partnered with City Harvest to help with their program called Share Lunch Fight Hunger. Just $15 is enough to feed 41 people for a day.

