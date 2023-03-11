FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX1) — One person is dead after a triple shooting in Flatbush on Saturday, according to police.

Around 1:45 pm., a report came in of a shooting at an apartment building on the corner of East 45th Street and Snyder Avenue. Police told PIX11 News that one of the victims, a 40-year-old man, was shot in the face and died. Another victim, a 27-year-old woman, was shot in the body and is in critical condition. A third victim is an unidentified man shot in the leg but in stable condition.

Police have not yet said if it was one shooter or multiple shooters and have not yet given a description.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.