LINDENWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Brooklyn that happened on Saturday, according to officials.

Around 9:30 p.m., police got a call of a person shot on Drew Street. Police said when they arrived, they found Delvin Diaz, 33, with several gunshot wounds to the body and a female, 31, shot in the shoulder. Both Diaz and the woman were taken to the hospital. Diaz was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman is in stable condition, according to police.

