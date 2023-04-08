Police are searching for this man in connection to two stabbings in Brooklyn in under an hour, according to police. (NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police said they are searching for a suspect in connection to two stabbings within an hour in Brooklyn, one of which was fatal, according to police.

A call came to the police on Saturday around 1: 30 p.m. for an alleged assault around 134 Nevins Street. When police arrived, they said they found a woman, 31, with a wound on her right thigh from being slashed. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Less than an hour later, around 2:20 p.m., police received a call to help a man inside a building at 185 Nevis Street. When police arrived, they found a man, 83, with stab wounds on his arm and neck. The man was unconscious and unresponsive, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

