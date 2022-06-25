BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The driver of a car in Brooklyn hit multiple pedestrians while attempting to evade police, killing a grandmother and injuring four others Saturday evening, NYPD officials said.

The incident began around 7:10 p.m. when NYPD officers in Bed-Stuy attempted to pull over the suspect car after observing mismatched plates on the car and two people inside who appeared to be smoking marijuana, NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said at a press conference Saturday night.

Police stopped the car at Ralph Avenue and Chauncey Street, but the suspect car sped off when officers got out and walked up to it, according to Harrison.

“The vehicle fled northbound on Ralph Avenue and struck a bicyclist and two pedestrians at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Macon Street. That vehicle continued northbound on Ralph Avenue and at the corner of Halsey Street struck another pedestrian and struck a vehicle,” Harrison said.

An 8-year-old child was among the four injured and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday night, police said. The three other victims were hospitalized in stable condition and were expected to make a full recovery.

NYPD officials said one person was taken into custody, though it’s not clear if that person was the driver or the passenger.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).