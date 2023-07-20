BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and two other people were injured in a shooting stemming from a possible love triangle in Brooklyn, police said.

Authorities found the victims with gunshot wounds on Green Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant at around 3:40 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD. A 50-year-old man died by suicide and the gun was found near his body, police said.

Authorities said a 38-year-old woman was shot in the head and leg and a man, 44, was shot in the torso and leg. Both are in stable condition at the hospital.

Police said the three people knew each other and it appeared to be a lover’s triangle.

No further information was immediately available.