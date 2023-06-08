Police said a driver of a Tesla, 17, jumped a curb in Brooklyn hitting two people and killing one of them. (Citizen App)

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was arrested after a deadly car crash in Midwood on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said they got called about an accident at the intersection of Ocean Parkway and Avenue M around 9:20 p.m. When police arrived, they found Milorad Rajacic, 76, lying in the street with injuries to his head and upper body, according to police. Rajacic was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police determined a 17-year-old boy was driving a Tesla heading north on Ocean Parkway. Police said the teenager was speeding when he veered onto the sidewalk and allegedly hit Rajacic. The teenager continued on the sidewalk, hitting a bench, where a 24-year-old man was sitting, and a parked motorcycle, officials said.

The 24-year-old suffered injuries to his leg but was described as stable, according to police.

The teenager, who has not been identified, was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to police.