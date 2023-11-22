BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brooklyn woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly made anti-Islamic statements and threw coffee at a father and son at a park, according to the NYPD.

Hadasa Bozakkaravani, 48, is accused of approaching the two at Edmonds Playground in Fort Greene on Nov. 7. She allegedly asked them if they supported Hamas and told them they’re “terrorists” who don’t belong here, police sources said.

Bozakkaravani spoke with PIX11 News after the incident, claiming the coffee cup was empty. She said she confronted the dad for wearing a keffiyeh, which is a Palestinian scarf.

Bozakkaravani claimed she became enraged over a conversation about the war between Israel and Hamas and “regrets” what she did. She also told PIX11 News she was fired from her nannying job after the incident.

She was charged with attempted hate crime assault to a person under 11 years old, attempted assault, reckless endangerment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime, attempted hate crime menacing, attempted menacing, criminal mischief and harassment.

